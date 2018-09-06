‘LEGO Harry Potter: Collection’ Brings 7 Years of Hogwarts Adventures to Xbox One & Nintendo Switch

0

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, TT Games and The LEGO Group today announced the LEGO Harry Potter: Collection, bringing LEGO Harry Potter: Years 1-4 and LEGO Harry Potter: Years 5-7 to Nintendo Switch and Xbox One for the first time with both top-selling video games remastered in one package.

On October 30, 2018, LEGO Harry Potter: Collection unites the signature humor of LEGO games and the expansive Wizarding World for a thrilling journey full of spell-casting, potion-making, and puzzle-solving fun. Gamers can experience the entire LEGO Harry Potter adventure featuring content from the eight films with enhanced graphics, environments, lighting and visual effects, along with two downloadable content (DLC) packs.

Check out the new trailer that puts all the adventures together:

Journey back to Hogwarts with LEGO Harry Potter Collection coming to Nintendo Switch™ and XBOX One

“The LEGO Harry Potter: Collection for Nintendo Switch and Xbox One grants access for a new generation of players to experience Harry Potter’s magical journey through the imaginative lens of LEGO,” said Jonathan Smith, Head of Production and Strategic Director, TT Games. “Fans of all ages can embark on a light-hearted and interactive journey inspired by beloved characters and iconic locations from the Harry Potter films.”

LEGO Harry Potter: Years 1-4 is based on the first four films—Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban and Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire—allowing fans to experience Harry’s first four years at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry in full LEGO form.

LEGO Harry Potter: Years 5-7 transports players through the final four films—Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1 & 2—to experience Harry’s last years at Hogwarts and his battle against Lord Voldemort in the ultimate fight between good and evil.

This action-packed adventure also offers two previously released DLC packs, including a Character Pack featuring Godric Gryffindor, Harry (Yule Ball), Helga Hufflepuff, Lockhart (Straightjacket), Luna (Lion Head), Peeves, Hermione (Pink Dress), Ron Weasley (Ghoul), Rowena Ravenclaw and Salazar Slytherin, as well as a Spell Pack featuring Cantis, Densaugeo, Ducklifors, Melofors and Tentaclifors.