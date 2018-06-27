The Next LEGO Minifigure Series Is All about ‘Harry Potter’ and ‘Fantastic Beasts’

0

If you like the blind-bag buys of the LEGO Minifigure Series, chances are you’ll be emptying your wallet for what’s next. LEGO has announced that the new Minifigure series will focus on Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts. The figures included in the new set are:

Newt Scamander

Jacob Kowalski

Tina Goldstein

Queenie Goldstein

Credence Barebone

Percival Graves

Luna Lovegood

Neville Longbottom

Cho Chang

Dean Thomas

Lord Voldemort

Dobby

Cedric Diggory

Mad-Eye Moody

Professor Flitwick

Professor Trelawney

Albus Dumbledore

Harry Potter in School Robes

Ron Weasley in School Robes

Hermione Granger in School Robes

Draco Malfoy in Quidditch Robes

Harry Potter in Pajamas

These new figures are being timed with the release of the new Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts sets, which are also due out around August. It’s great to see LEGO back to going all-in on the Harry Potter license, and while I’m sure it’s going to put a bit of a squeeze on the bank account, I know I’m not going to be able to pass up these sets and figures.

Check out the minifigures below. They’ll be available starting August 1st for $3.99 a bag.