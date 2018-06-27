The Next LEGO Minifigure Series Is All about ‘Harry Potter’ and ‘Fantastic Beasts’

If you like the blind-bag buys of the LEGO Minifigure Series, chances are you’ll be emptying your wallet for what’s next. LEGO has announced that the new Minifigure series will focus on Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts. The figures included in the new set are:
- Newt Scamander
- Jacob Kowalski
- Tina Goldstein
- Queenie Goldstein
- Credence Barebone
- Percival Graves
- Luna Lovegood
- Neville Longbottom
- Cho Chang
- Dean Thomas
- Lord Voldemort
- Dobby
- Cedric Diggory
- Mad-Eye Moody
- Professor Flitwick
- Professor Trelawney
- Albus Dumbledore
- Harry Potter in School Robes
- Ron Weasley in School Robes
- Hermione Granger in School Robes
- Draco Malfoy in Quidditch Robes
- Harry Potter in Pajamas
These new figures are being timed with the release of the new Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts sets, which are also due out around August. It’s great to see LEGO back to going all-in on the Harry Potter license, and while I’m sure it’s going to put a bit of a squeeze on the bank account, I know I’m not going to be able to pass up these sets and figures.
Check out the minifigures below. They’ll be available starting August 1st for $3.99 a bag.