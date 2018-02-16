LEGO to Release New ‘Harry Potter’ Sets; Reveals Hogwarts Great Hall

0

LEGO is getting back in the Harry Potter business. The company released sets from 2001-2011 to coincide with the movies, but stayed notably quiet for Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, only releasing a tie-in with the LEGO Dimensions video game. But now the toy company is getting back with Harry Potter in a big way and plans to release new sets for both the main Harry Potter series and for Fantastic Beasts.

While we don’t know all the sets that are on the way, the company has revealed a sneak peek at Hogwarts’ Great Hall, which will retail for $99.99 and launch on August 1st. No word yet on how many pieces it will contain (based on the price and the license, I’d ballpark it around 800-1000), but judging by the images, it looks terrific. There will also be other building sets and figures set to launch in the second half of the year. It will be interesting to see if LEGO bases any sets on Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them or just jumps ahead to the upcoming sequel, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.

In a press release, Jill Wilfert, vice president, licensing and entertainment for the LEGO Group said, “When it first launched in 2001, LEGO Harry Potter was a global sellout due to its broad appeal and ability to spark imaginative play, so we’re thrilled to go deeper into the Wizarding World to bring even more magic and excitement to LEGO play. The Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts stories are perfectly suited to construction play, and our designers cannot wait for fans to see how the films are reimagined in our new collection of building sets and collectibles.”

Check out the LEGO Harry Potter Great Hall below.