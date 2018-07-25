6,000+ Piece LEGO ‘Harry Potter’ Hogwarts Arrives Ahead of the Holiday Shopping Season

0

Come September 1st, you and your friends will be able to visit Hogwarts Castle! Granted, you might have to shrink yourselves down to actually walk its halls, navigate its moving stairways, and participate in its many mysteries, because this incredible building is the latest LEGO set to be released. The massive 6,000+ piece “Hogwarts Castle” is one of the company’s biggest yet. Sure, the Millennium Falcon set came in at 7,500+ pieces, but it also cost twice the price of the classic Harry Potter school.

The new set comes just in time for you (or your kiddos) to put it on your holiday shopping list, or with plenty of time to build it ahead of Warner Bros.’ release of Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald this November 16th. If you want a little more Harry Potter in your LEGO collection, there’s the recently released “Great Hall” set, and the new Harry Potter/Fantastic Beasts minifigure collections. With all this plastic magic going around, you might need to clear out some display space in the house, or maybe even build out a whole new wing.

Check out all the details related to the new LEGO Hogwarts set:

Make the magic come alive at the LEGO® Harry Potter™ 71043 Hogwarts™ Castle! This highly detailed LEGO Harry Potter collectible has over 6,000 pieces and offers a rewarding build experience. It comes packed with highlights from the Harry Potter series, where you will discover towers, turrets, chambers, classrooms, creatures, the Whomping Willow™ and Hagrid´s hut, plus many more iconic features. And with 4 minifigures, 27 microfigures featuring students, professors and statues, plus 5 Dementors, this advanced building set makes the perfect Harry Potter gift.

Includes 4 minifigures: Godric Gryffindor, Helga Hufflepuff, Salazar Slytherin and Rowena Ravenclaw, with a buildable minifigure display stand.

Also features 27 microfigures: Harry Potter™, Ron Weasley™, Hermione Granger™, Draco Malfoy™, Albus Dumbledore™, Professor Snape™, Professor McGonagall™, Remus Lupin, Professor Dolores Umbridge™, Argus Filch, Lord Voldemort™, Bellatrix Lestrange, 3 students from each of the 4 houses, 2 chess pieces and the Architect of Hogwarts™ statue and 5 Dementors, plus Aragog the spider and the Basilisk figures, and a buildable Hungarian Horntail dragon.

Features a buildable microscale model of Hogwarts™ Castle, hut of Hagrid™, Whomping Willow™ tree and 5 boats.

Hogwarts™ Castle features the Great Hall with buildable ‘stained glass windows’, house banners, benches, tables, flaming torches and moving staircases; potions classroom with racks of jar elements; Defence Against the Dark Arts classroom with assorted potion jars, gramophone and a closet containing a boggart; Chessboard Chamber with chess piece elements; Room of Requirement with assorted elements, including the Goblet of Fire and the vanishing cabinet; Chamber of Secrets™ with the Basilisk and Tom Riddle’s Diary; hidden Devils Snare room with vine elements; Gryffindor™ common room with fireplace and seating; Professor Dolores Umbridge’s office with desk, chair and pink furnishings; library with bookcase and desks; and Professor Dumbledore’s office with the Griffin statue entrance and Memory cabinet.

Hagrid’s hut features Aragog the spider and buildable pumpkins.

The Whomping Willow™ includes the buildable blue Flying Ford Anglia car in its spinning branches.

Also includes 5 buildable boats.

Take a seat in the Great Hall and feast with the Hogwarts™ professors and students!

Sneak your way into the Chamber of Secrets™ through the secret entrance and face the Basilisk!

Attend a Defence Against the Dark Arts class to learn how to protect yourself from dark magic!

Climb the moving staircase!

Study for your Ordinary Wizarding Level exams in the library.

Accessory elements include the Sword of Gryffindor™, Helga Hufflepuff´s cup, wands, potions, house banners, flames, a cauldron and 2 magnifying glasses.

Microfigure accessories include 2 chess statues and the Architect of Hogwarts™ statue.