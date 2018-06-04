New ‘The LEGO Movie 2’ Poster Heralds the Arrival of the First Trailer Tomorrow

0

Before you get a trailer, ya gotta have a poster. So it’s a good thing that Warner Bros. has unveiled a new one-sheet for The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part since the first trailer for the highly anticipated animated sequel arrives tomorrow!

Starring Chris Pratt, Elizabeth Banks, Channing Tatum, Will Arnett, Jonah Hill, and Tiffany Haddish, director Mike Mitchell and co-director Trisha Gum‘s The LEGO Movie 2 arrives on February 8, 2019.

While we’ve yet to see the film’s synopsis, producer Chris McKay offered this commentary when we spoke to him last September:

“The Duplo represents Finn’s sister, Finn being the little boy from the live-action. The Duplo is her. The man upstairs said, “You’ve gotta play with your sister. That’s the thing you’ve gotta promise me. I’ll let you play with my world, but now you’ve gotta let your sister come in and play with your world.” Now, she’s coming in, and that’s the major thing that the movie is about. What’s different and similar about gender, when a boy plays vs. how a girl plays? What kinds of stories are there? Chris and Phil are super fucking smart and really thoughtful and sensitive writers. The kinds of questions and the interesting ideas that they’re getting into with this movie, it’s going to be like the first LEGO Movie was, where it’s about something else that’s really profound. I’m really excited about where the movie is gonna go because it’s about these things that are actual notions that people have that might even be unconscious biases, where people don’t even realize that that’s the way they’re looking at the world. You can do that in a movie like this, and still have it be a great musical with fun songs, and have action and all of the other crazy things we’re gonna get into with that movie. It’s gonna be a really special movie.”

