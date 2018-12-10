Watch: Emmet Throws a Holiday Party for Apocalypseburg in a ‘LEGO Movie’ Short Film

Warner Bros. has released a fun teaser for The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part by debuting a LEGO Movie short film, “Emmet’s Holiday Party”. Following the Duplo invasion at the end of the first film, Bricksburg is now Apocalypseburg, but that hasn’t dimmed Emmet’s holiday spirit. He’s determined to throw a party and have a Christmas tree you can see from space, which may not be the wisest idea when fighting off invaders from space.
It’s a cute little short, and a fun way to get people even more excited for The LEGO Movie 2. I love the sense of humor these movies have, and the animation remains stunning. If Warner Bros. wanted to just keep releasing these shorts in between LEGO Movies, I would not complain.
Check out “Emmet’s Holiday Part: A LEGO Movie Short” below. The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part opens February 8, 2019 and features the voices of Chris Pratt, Elizabeth Banks, Tiffany Haddish, Will Arnett, Stephanie Beatriz, Charlie Day, Alison Brie, Nick Offerman, Maya Rudolph, and Arturo Castro.
Here’s the official synopsis for The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part:
The much-anticipated sequel to the critically acclaimed, global box office phenomenon that started it all, “The LEGO® Movie 2: The Second Part,” reunites the heroes of Bricksburg in an all new action-packed adventure to save their beloved city. It’s been five years since everything was awesome and the citizens are now facing a huge new threat: LEGO DUPLO® invaders from outer space, wrecking everything faster than it can be rebuilt. The battle to defeat the invaders and restore harmony to the LEGO universe will take Emmet (Chris Pratt), Lucy (Elizabeth Banks), Batman (Will Arnett) and their friends to faraway, unexplored worlds, including a strange galaxy where everything is a musical. It will test their courage, creativity and Master Building skills, and reveal just how special they really are.