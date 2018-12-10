Watch: Emmet Throws a Holiday Party for Apocalypseburg in a ‘LEGO Movie’ Short Film

0

Warner Bros. has released a fun teaser for The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part by debuting a LEGO Movie short film, “Emmet’s Holiday Party”. Following the Duplo invasion at the end of the first film, Bricksburg is now Apocalypseburg, but that hasn’t dimmed Emmet’s holiday spirit. He’s determined to throw a party and have a Christmas tree you can see from space, which may not be the wisest idea when fighting off invaders from space.

It’s a cute little short, and a fun way to get people even more excited for The LEGO Movie 2. I love the sense of humor these movies have, and the animation remains stunning. If Warner Bros. wanted to just keep releasing these shorts in between LEGO Movies, I would not complain.

Check out “Emmet’s Holiday Part: A LEGO Movie Short” below. The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part opens February 8, 2019 and features the voices of Chris Pratt, Elizabeth Banks, Tiffany Haddish, Will Arnett, Stephanie Beatriz, Charlie Day, Alison Brie, Nick Offerman, Maya Rudolph, and Arturo Castro.

Here’s the official synopsis for The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part: