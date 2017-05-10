‘The LEGO Movie’s Unikitty Gets Her Own Animated Series Starring Tara Strong

0

If you were a fan of the character Unikitty in 2014’s The LEGO Movie, then boy are you in for a treat today! Cartoon Network announced that they’re transporting viewers to a joyous kingdom full of sparkle matter, happy thoughts and the occasional rage-out in Unikitty!, an all-new animated series produced by Warner Bros. Animation. The series follows Unikitty and a whole cast of friends into a world full of adventure, excitement and dance parties.

Now, when I spoke with voice actor Tara Strong a little while back for this season of My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic, she teased a new project, saying the role was “brand-new and original for [her], but it did have a previous appearance in a film … It’s going to be adorable.” It looks like Strong’s starring role as Unikitty is the adorable character in question! But if she’s anything like her movie counterpart, the cute critter can go critical when ticked off, so watch out!

Unikitty! also features veteran voice actor Grey Griffin (Be Cool Scooby-Doo!) along with Kate Micucci (Be Cool Scooby-Doo!), Roger Craig Smith (Regular Show), Eric Bauza (The Adventures of Puss in Boots) and H. Michael Croner (Review).

Check out the first image and synopsis for Unikitty! below:

As ruler of the kingdom, Unikitty has busy days full of royal responsibilities. Unikitty is most interested in making sure everyone is happy and ridding the kingdom of negativity, but don’t misunderstand her optimism – she is one kitty not to be crossed. While she may be full of boundless energy and creativity, Unikitty is a force to be reckoned with if anyone gets in the way of spreading her positive vibes, especially if anyone makes her little brother and best friend, Puppycorn, sad. Also living in the castle are Dr. Fox, the resident scientist, and Unikitty’s trusty bodyguard, Hawkodile. Through it all, Unikitty and her friends make sure that every day is the happiest and most creative ever.

Dan Lin, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, Roy Lee, Jill Wilfert and Sam Register serve as executive producers, with Aaron Horvath as supervising producer. Edward Skudder and Lynn Wang serve as producers.

Cartoon Network has long partnered with The LEGO Group to bring compelling entertainment to kids with series and specials like LEGO DC Comics: Batman Be-Leaguered, LEGO Star Wars™: The Empire Strikes Out, LEGO Star Wars: The Yoda Chronicles, Legends of Chima, NINJAGO: Masters of Spinjitzu and Mixels. Unikitty! is also the latest series from Warner Bros. Animation produced for Cartoon Network, joining Teen Titans Go! and Justice League Action.