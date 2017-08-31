The New LEGO UCS Millennium Falcon Will Have Over 7,500 Pieces, Cost $800

0

For the past few weeks, LEGO has been teasing their largest set of all-time, and now they’ve unleashed it on the world. USA Today reports that the long-awaited set is an updated version of the Ultimate Collector Series (UCS) Millennium Falcon. The original UCS Falcon (released in 2007) had 5,197 pieces. This new one blows that away.

According to the USA Today, the new Millennium Falcon boasts 7,541 pieces. It measures 33 inches long, 22 inches wide and 8 inches tall. The cockpit alone holds four minifigures, “there’s a living room with posh seating and a Dejarik holographic game, plus a gunner’s seat and interchangeable radar dishes (since the Falcon got an updated one for the current trilogy).” The set also comes with minifigures that let you customize the Falcon to your preferred era. There’s 1980s Han, Princess Leia, Chewbacca and C-3PO as well as a buildable Mynock (so basically Empire Strikes Back), but if you want to go sequel trilogy, there’s Old Han, Rey, Finn, and BB-8 plus some Porgs.

All of this can be yours for the low, low price of $800. That’s the most expensive LEGO set ever made, but the piece-count also dwarfs the previous record holder, the Taj Mahal, which had 5,922 pieces. If you’re wealthy enough to afford this and you’ve got space in your home for it, you can own it starting on October 1st, but LEGO VIP members can get it starting September 14th.

However, a word advice from one LEGO collector to another: I bought the regular Millennium Falcon some years back, and it’s not the most fun build. Here’s the issue: you see the backside of the Falcon? Notice how it’s the same design again and again? That’s the issue. You get really into building the thing, but then the back pieces are the same kind of build multiple times. While this new Falcon has more detail that should make it less monotonous, just keep in mind that size isn’t everything when it comes to LEGO.

Check out images of the new UCS Millennium Falcon below.