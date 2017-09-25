Enter for a Chance to Win a ‘The LEGO Ninjago Movie’ Prize Pack

0

With The LEGO Ninjago Movie now in theaters (and it’s good, you should see it), we’re pleased to give away an amazing prize pack for the movie. It’s got everything a LEGO fanatic could want including multiple The LEGO Ninjago Movie sets, an activity book, alarm clock, and coolest of all, tickets to LEGOLAND California, LEGOLAND Florida, or LEGOLAND Windsor (travel not included).

Here’s everything included in the prize pack:

The LEGO NINJAGO Movie Sets – LEGO

Tickets to LEGOLAND California, LEGOLAND Florida or LEGOLAND Windsor – LEGOLAND Resorts

The LEGO NINJAGO Movie Minifigure Alarm Clock – ClicTime

The LEGO NINJAGO Movie Minifigure Link Watch – ClicTime

The LEGO NINJAGO Movie Phone Case – Sakar

The LEGO NINJAGO Movie Lloyd Key Light – Santoki

The LEGO NINJAGO Movie Tee – Isaac Morris

Ultimate Sticker Collection: The LEGO NINJAGO Movie – DK

The LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video Game Exclusive Kendo Stick Lloyd Minifigure and Poster – WB Games

Garmadon Attack! The LEGO NINJAGO Movie Activity Book with Minifigure – Ameet

Lord Garmadon, Evil Dad The LEGO NINJAGO Movie Storybook – Scholastic

Here’s the official synopsis for The LEGO Ninjago Movie: