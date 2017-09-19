Exclusive: ‘The LEGO Ninjago Movie’ Unveils a Ukiyo-e Inspired Banner

With The LEGO Ninjago Movie almost here, Warner Bros. has released a very cool Ukiyo-e inspired banner for the film. For those unfamiliar with The LEGO Ninjago Movie, it follows the Green Ninja, Lloyd (Dave Franco), and his fellow friends and ninjas as they try to protect Ninjago from the evil Garmadon (Justin Theroux), who also happens to be Lloyd’s dad.
I’ll have my review up for the film tomorrow, but as for this poster, it’s a nice, clever bit of artwork that’s fairly eye-catching. I wish more movies would be willing to branch out with their poster artwork and try stuff like this.
Check out the full The LEGO Ninjago Movie poster below. The film opens this Friday and also features the voices of Fred Armisen, Abbi Jacobson, Olivia Munn, Kumail Nanjiani, Michael Peña, Zach Woods, and Jackie Chan.
Here’s the official synopsis for The LEGO Ninjago Movie:
In this big-screen NINJAGO adventure, the battle for NINJAGO City calls to action young Master Builder Lloyd, aka the Green Ninja, along with his friends, who are all secret ninja warriors. Led by Master Wu, as wise-cracking as he is wise, they must defeat evil warlord Garmadon, The Worst Guy Ever, who also happens to be Lloyd’s dad. Pitting mech against mech and father against son, the epic showdown will test this fierce but undisciplined team of modern-day ninjas, who must learn to check their egos and pull together to unleash their inner power.
Jackie Chan (“Kung Fu Panda,” The Karate Kid”) stars as Master Wu; Justin Theroux (“Megamind,” “The Leftovers”) is Garmadon; Dave Franco (“Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising”) plays Lloyd; and Olivia Munn (“X-Men: Apocalypse”) is Lloyd’s mom, Koko. Making up the secret ninja crew, Michael Peña (“Ant-Man,” “The Martian”) is Kai; Fred Armisen (“Portlandia,” “SNL”) voices Cole; Kumail Nanjiani (“Silicon Valley,” “The Big Sick”) is Jay; Abbi Jacobson (“Broad City”) plays Nya; and Zach Woods (“Silicon Valley,” “The Office”) voices Zane.