Exclusive: ‘The LEGO Ninjago Movie’ Unveils a Ukiyo-e Inspired Banner

0

With The LEGO Ninjago Movie almost here, Warner Bros. has released a very cool Ukiyo-e inspired banner for the film. For those unfamiliar with The LEGO Ninjago Movie, it follows the Green Ninja, Lloyd (Dave Franco), and his fellow friends and ninjas as they try to protect Ninjago from the evil Garmadon (Justin Theroux), who also happens to be Lloyd’s dad.

I’ll have my review up for the film tomorrow, but as for this poster, it’s a nice, clever bit of artwork that’s fairly eye-catching. I wish more movies would be willing to branch out with their poster artwork and try stuff like this.

Check out the full The LEGO Ninjago Movie poster below. The film opens this Friday and also features the voices of Fred Armisen, Abbi Jacobson, Olivia Munn, Kumail Nanjiani, Michael Peña, Zach Woods, and Jackie Chan.

Here’s the official synopsis for The LEGO Ninjago Movie: