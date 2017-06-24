This Week in Animation: ‘LEGO Ninjago Movie’ Poster Drops; David Oyelowo Joins ‘The Lion Guard’

0

In This Week in Animation News, I’ll take a look at the previous week in the world of animation in order to get you caught up on everything you might have missed. It’s your one-stop shop for news regarding cartoons, anime, and animated web series. We’re talking movies, TV shows, digital shorts, and everything in between!

For the big screen, we saw the arrival of a new poster for The LEGO Ninjago Movie, heralding a new trailer that’s sure to come before the fall release date. And although Batman and Harley Quinn is coming to home video, it’s getting a big-screen world premiere at Comic-Con this summer followed by a one-night-only theatrical release! Oh and Batman: Mask of the Phantasm will be getting a remastered edition on Blu-ray, if that interests you (and it should).

On the small screen, Nickelodeon announced two specials: A stop-motion Halloween special titled SpongeBob SquarePants: The Legend of Boo-Kini Bottom and the nostalgia-fest that is Rocko’s Modern Life: Static Cling, which will reunite the original 1990s series cast. Joining the cast of Disney Junior’s The Lion Guard will be the Golden Globe-nominated David Oyelowo, taking on an iconic villainous role. And a stellar cast has been assembled for the new Amazon Original series, Danger & Eggs, which makes its debut next Friday.

