‘The Lego Ninjago Movie’s Hilarious Cast Delights at SDCC Panel

The Lego Ninjago Movie panel at Comic-Con was full of actors cracking jokes, kids in costume garnering adoration from cast and crowd alike, and an exciting peek into how the Ninjago mythos will be incorporated into the Lego cinematic universe.

Producer Dan Lin was on hand to talk about the film, accompanied by members of a star-studded cast including Dave Franco, Justin Theroux, Olivia Munn, Abbi Jacobson, Kumail Nanjiani, Michael Peña, and Zach Woods.

Some highlights from the panel:

Yes, that did say mythos above – The Lego Ninjago Movie is an adaptation of a TV show that’s been around for years, and if you didn’t know that, you’re not alone. As Theroux (voice of bad guy Garmadon) put it, “Ninjago is like Fight Club for ten-year-olds. If you’re over that age, you don’t know it exists.” And as excited as fans of the show are, Lin emphasized that the film stands entirely on its own, and will have humor for adults and kids alike.

The cat’s not alone. Lin said they’ll also have “real water, real trees, real grass. I don’t want to give away too much, but we also have other real world elements that slip into the world. Like in the first one, you had the Kragle, and you’ll see we’ve taken that to the next level.”

The actors have been doing voice work for over a year. Franco and Theroux recorded together the most often as their father/son dynamic plays a big part in the movie. When the group was able to have big sessions together, improv was highly encouraged. Jacobson had even just done a session the morning of the panel, and she said going from that to seeing everything animated and in action is really awesome.

Though Jackie Chan wasn’t at the panel himself, he did send in a video for the fans, describing the film as “big action, big laughs, big heart.” His team choreographed and performed all the fights for the movie, with animators using footage of the stunts to create Ninjago ‘s action scenes, often shot-for-shot.

Munn talked about how doing voiceover work has helped her do live-action comedy : “You have to drop your ego when you’re in that situation. You kind of feel a little silly: you have to be really big, and you gotta really use your whole body just to make one word sound authentic. And that actually really helped me while filming Office Christmas Party because it loosened me up so much more.”

The Lego Ninjago Movie hits theaters September 22nd.