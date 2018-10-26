‘LEGO Star Wars: All-Stars’ Trailer Brings New and Old Favorite Characters Together

LEGO Star Wars: All-Stars, a new animated adventure series that spans all Star Wars eras, will debut beginning Monday, October 29th, on Disney XD, YouTube and DisneyNOW. Comprised of eight shorts and four half-hour episodes, the series features LEGO versions of the fresh faces of the Star Wars galaxy alongside iconic heroes including Kylo Ren, R2-D2, Young Han, Chewie, Young Lando, BB-8 and General Leia. And you can get your first look at the new series now thanks to a debut trailer!
The first five shorts will roll out daily the week of Monday, October 29th through Friday, November 2nd, culminating in a compilation special highlighting three additional shorts on Saturday, November 10th (11:00 a.m., EST/PST) on Disney XD and DisneyNOW. Following the debut of the shorts, four half-hour episodes will premiere on Saturdays beginning November 17th through December 8th (11:00 a.m., EST/PST) on Disney XD and DisneyNOW.
Get your first glimpse at new and returning favorites from the Star Wars universe in the first teaser below:
Specials coming Saturday November 10th!
LEGO Star Wars: All-Stars is a production of Wil Film, the LEGO Group and Lucasfilm. Developed for television by Bill Motz and Bob Roth (LEGO Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures, Penguins of Madagascar), they join Jill Wilfert and Erik Wilstrup as executive producers (LEGO Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures).
