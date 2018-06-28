2,300+ Piece LEGO ‘Voltron’ to Defend San Diego Comic-Con

Big news for Voltron fans: The new LEGO Ideas set, with 2,321 pieces, is the biggest buildable LEGO mech ever! The set, inspired by original 1980s animated Voltron TV series and the modern DreamWorks Voltron: Legendary Defender series, will be available for $179.99 on August 1st. However, a limited number of sets will be first available for purchase for attendees of next month’s San Diego Comic-Con.
It’s time to defend the universe so get ready to form LEGO® Ideas 21311 Voltron, an awesome set featuring buildable and highly posable black, blue, yellow, red and green lions with specially designed, extra-strong joints to combine them all and create the Voltron super robot, plus a huge sword and shield that attach firmly to Voltron’s hands. Ideal for display or to recreate thrilling action from your favorite Voltron moments.
Here’s a look at the features:
- Features 5 buildable and posable lions that can be transformed and combined to create the giant Voltron super robot.
- Play with the lions individually or combine them using extra-strong joints to form Voltron—the black lion forms the head and torso; the red and green lions form the arms; and the yellow and blue lions form the legs.
- Pose the head, shoulders, arms and wrists of Voltron (legs are not posable).
- Also includes a sword and shield (each with silver-colored elements) that attach firmly to Voltron’s hands.
- Includes a booklet with building instructions, plus information about the set’s fan creator and super force of LEGO® designers.
- This set includes over 2,321 pieces.
- Display or play out exciting stories from the original 1980s animated Voltron TV series and the modern DreamWorks Voltron: Legendary Defender series.
- Voltron measures over 15” (40cm) high, 5” (14cm) long and 8” (21cm) wide.
- Black lion measures over 6” (17cm) high, 8” (22cm) long and 5” (15cm) wide.
- Yellow and blue lions each measure over 3” (8cm) high, 8” (21cm) long and 3” (8cm) wide.
- Green and red lions each measure over 3” (8cm) high, 7” (18cm) long and 1” (5cm) wide.
- Voltron’s sword measures 11” (29cm) long.
- Voltron’s shield measures 6” (16cm) in diameter.
21311 – LEGO® Ideas Voltron
- 2321 pieces | Ages 16+
- Price: $179.99
Available August 1, 2018.
**Limited quantities will be available for purchase first for attendees at San Diego’s Comic-Con (7/17-22) at the LEGO booth (#2829)
LEGO VIP Early Access: Jul 23, 2018.