2,300+ Piece LEGO ‘Voltron’ to Defend San Diego Comic-Con

Big news for Voltron fans: The new LEGO Ideas set, with 2,321 pieces, is the biggest buildable LEGO mech ever! The set, inspired by original 1980s animated Voltron TV series and the modern DreamWorks Voltron: Legendary Defender series, will be available for $179.99 on August 1st. However, a limited number of sets will be first available for purchase for attendees of next month’s San Diego Comic-Con.

It’s time to defend the universe so get ready to form LEGO® Ideas 21311 Voltron, an awesome set featuring buildable and highly posable black, blue, yellow, red and green lions with specially designed, extra-strong joints to combine them all and create the Voltron super robot, plus a huge sword and shield that attach firmly to Voltron’s hands. Ideal for display or to recreate thrilling action from your favorite Voltron moments.

Here’s a look at the features:

Features 5 buildable and posable lions that can be transformed and combined to create the giant Voltron super robot.

Play with the lions individually or combine them using extra-strong joints to form Voltron—the black lion forms the head and torso; the red and green lions form the arms; and the yellow and blue lions form the legs.

Pose the head, shoulders, arms and wrists of Voltron (legs are not posable).

Also includes a sword and shield (each with silver-colored elements) that attach firmly to Voltron’s hands.

Includes a booklet with building instructions, plus information about the set’s fan creator and super force of LEGO® designers.

This set includes over 2,321 pieces.

Display or play out exciting stories from the original 1980s animated Voltron TV series and the modern DreamWorks Voltron: Legendary Defender series.

Voltron measures over 15” (40cm) high, 5” (14cm) long and 8” (21cm) wide.

Black lion measures over 6” (17cm) high, 8” (22cm) long and 5” (15cm) wide.

Yellow and blue lions each measure over 3” (8cm) high, 8” (21cm) long and 3” (8cm) wide.

Green and red lions each measure over 3” (8cm) high, 7” (18cm) long and 1” (5cm) wide.

Voltron’s sword measures 11” (29cm) long.

Voltron’s shield measures 6” (16cm) in diameter.

21311 – LEGO® Ideas Voltron

2321 pieces | Ages 16+

Price: $179.99

Available August 1, 2018.

**Limited quantities will be available for purchase first for attendees at San Diego’s Comic-Con (7/17-22) at the LEGO booth (#2829)

LEGO VIP Early Access: Jul 23, 2018.