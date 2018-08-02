Jedi Council: What Will Leia’s Role Be in ‘Star Wars: Episode IX’?

On today’s Jedi Council, Kristian Harloff, Ken Napzok, and Emma Fyffe discuss the following:
- Disney and Lucasfilm released the cast list for Star Wars: Episode IX which officially included the return of Mark Hamill, Billy Dee Williams, and Carrie Fisher.
- What does the Disney/Fox merger mean for Avatar and Star Wars franchises? The panel speculates how the merger will affect both franchises.
- In an interview with SyFy, Timothy Zahn stated that he opposes killing off major characters in the Star Wars universe.
- E.K. Johnston in an interview with StarWars.com spoke about his upcoming book Queen’s Shadow and the power of Padme Amidala.
- Polygon Pictures issued a press release that they will be producing the new animated series Star Wars Resistance.
- The panel reviews Lando Double or Nothing #3, Star Wars #52, and Star Wars: The Last Jedi #5.
- Twitter and Facebook Questions