Jedi Council: What Will Leia’s Role Be in ‘Star Wars: Episode IX’?

by      August 2, 2018

On today’s Jedi Council, Kristian Harloff, Ken Napzok, and Emma Fyffe discuss the following:

  • Disney and Lucasfilm released the cast list for Star Wars: Episode IX which officially included the return of Mark Hamill, Billy Dee Williams, and Carrie Fisher.
  • What does the Disney/Fox merger mean for Avatar and Star Wars franchises? The panel speculates how the merger will affect both franchises.
  • In an interview with SyFy, Timothy Zahn stated that he opposes killing off major characters in the Star Wars universe.
  • E.K. Johnston in an interview with StarWars.com spoke about his upcoming book Queen’s Shadow and the power of Padme Amidala.
  • Polygon Pictures issued a press release that they will be producing the new animated series Star Wars Resistance.
  • The panel reviews Lando Double or Nothing #3, Star Wars #52, and Star Wars: The Last Jedi #5.
  • Twitter and Facebook Questions
star-wars-the-last-jedi-luke-mark-hamill

Image via Lucasfilm

