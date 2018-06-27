Facebook Messenger

Movie Talk: Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt Go Back to the 60s in ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’

June 27, 2018

0

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk, Mark Ellis, Jeff Sneider, and Perri Nemiroff discuss the following:

  • Leonard DiCaprio took to his Instagram to post a first look of himself and Brad Pitt in their 60s outfits for Quentin Tarantino‘s Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.
  • The AMC Stubs A-List service has launched. It will be competing with MoviePass. The service is $19.95  a month and the user can see three movies a week at any AMC theater.
  • That Hashtag Show is reporting that Kumail Nanjiani will be joining the Men In Black reboot in a lead role. The film will star Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson.
  • Deadline is reporting that Fox is finalizing a deal for Stephen King’s The Boogeyman with A Quiet Place‘s Scott Beck and Bryan Woods tapped to write the script.
  • Amazon Studios released a new trailer for Beautiful Boy starring Steve Carell and Timothee Chalamet.
  • Skyscraper director Rawson Marshall Thurber sits down for an interview with the panel about his movie and working with Dwayne Johnson.
  • Live Twitter Questions
