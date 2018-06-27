First Look at Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt in ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’

0

It appears that production has begun or is about to begin on Quentin Tarantino’s next film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, as Leonardo DiCaprio has shared a first-look image of himself and co-star Brad Pitt in costume. The original story takes place in 1969 and finds DiCaprio playing the former star of a Western TV series struggling to make it in Hollywood alongside his longtime stunt double, played by Pitt. Their paths get further complicated by the fact that DiCaprio’s character lives next door to Sharon Tate, played in the film by Margot Robbie.

DiCaprio looks delightfully 1960s here, and Pitt looks debonair as usual. This script has been described as Pulp Fiction-esque in tone, and indeed Tarantino has assembled a sprawling ensemble for his ninth and potentially penultimate film ever. The writer/director has long said he plans on retiring from filmmaking after 10 films, so Once Upon a Time in Hollywood could be the beginning of the end.

The incredible cast also includes Timothy Olyphant in a major role, with Al Pacino, Burt Reynolds, Damian Lewis, Luke Perry, Dakota Fanning, Clifton Collins, Keith Jefferson, Emile Hirsch, Tim Roth, Michael Madsen, Scoot McNairy, and Nicholas Hammond filling out the cast thus far. It’s unclear if filming has actually started or if this is a photo from pre-production, but it’s possible that some location shooting is about to begin and DiCaprio and Tarantino wanted to get an official picture out there before some poor quality paparazzi shots go live.

This film marks a first for Tarantino in that he’s working with Sony Pictures. The filmmaker traditionally teamed up with Harvey Weinstein on his films, first through Miramax and then through The Weinstein Company, but for obvious reasons that didn’t happen this time out. Tarantino’s script was courted by various major studios, but ultimately he chose to make the film at Sony as that studio gave him the budget he wanted to get this thing made right.

Check out our first look at Once Upon a Time in Hollywood below. The film opens in theaters on August 9, 2019.