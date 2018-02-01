Leonardo DiCaprio Sets John Logan to Adapt Leonardo Da Vinci Biography

0

Leonardo DiCaprio was, unsurprisingly, named after Leonardo Da Vinci when DiCaprio’s mother was looking at a painting of Da Vinci’s in Italy and lil’ Leo kicked for the first time. It’s also unsurprising that DiCaprio would want to star in a biopic of the famous artist/inventor. According to Deadline, DiCaprio, who’s producing with Jennifer Davisson through their Appian Way banner, has tapped Oscar-nominated screenwriter John Logan to write the script for a Da Vinci movie based on Walter Isaacson’s appropriately titled biography, Leonardo da Vinci.

The idea is that Logan will be working on the script for the Da Vinci movie while DiCaprio is off filming for Quentin Tarantino’s new project. Although there’s not a single specific conflict for Da Vinci, there’s plenty of material to draw from. Per Deadline:

Logan has plenty to work with from Isaacson, who used Da Vinci’s notebooks to weave a narrative that connects his art to his science and voracious curiosity and imagination. Aside from his priceless paintings, he pursued innovative studies of anatomy (his iconic drawing of Vitruvian Man), fossils, birds, the heart, flying machines, botany, geology and weaponry. He peeled flesh off the faces of cadavers, drew the muscles that move the lips and then painted history’s most memorable smile. He explored the math of optics, showed how light rays strike the cornea and produced illusions of changing perspectives in The Last Supper. Isaacson also describes how Leonardo’s lifelong enthusiasm for staging theatrical productions informed his paintings and inventions. According to the book, he also was a bit of a misfit: illegitimate, gay, vegetarian, left-handed, easily distracted and at times heretical.

The question becomes if this will ever get past the scripting stage. DiCaprio’s always got plenty of projects in the hopper. He could do a Teddy Roosevelt movie with Martin Scorsese, an adaptation of The Devil in the White City, an adaptation of Killers of the Flower Moon with (you guessed it) Scorsese, or the mafia thriller The Black Hand just to name a few.