Leonardo DiCaprio to Reteam with Quentin Tarantino for Charles Manson Movie

Leonardo DiCaprio gave one of the best performances of his career as the charismatic, terrifying Calvin Candie in Quentin Tarantino’s Django Unchained, and now the actor and director are set to reunite for the filmmaker’s untitled ninth feature. According to Variety, DiCaprio “will play an aging actor.” DiCaprio is the first actor to officially sign on to the project, and the production is still going after Margot Robbie to play Sharon Tate with Tom Cruise also being eyed for another role. Apparently, Cruise and Brad Pitt were up for the same role, which is rumored to be that of a prosecutor, and that it’s Cruise’s part if he wants it. Additionally, Tarantino has reportedly also written a supporting role with Al Pacino in mind.

Plot details are scarce, but early reports say the film takes place in the summer 1969 in Los Angeles and follows “a male TV actor who’s had one hit series and is looking for a way to get into the film business. His sidekick—who’s also his stunt double—is looking for the same thing.” The story takes place against the backdrop of the Manson Family Murders.

DiCaprio’s kept fairly quiet since taking home the Oscar for Best Actor with The Revenant in 2015, and while he did promote his documentary Before the Flood, it will be interesting to see if this untitled film will mark the actor’s first movie in four years or if the gangster film The Black Hand, which has DiCaprio set to star, will be his new picture. Either way, we’re definitely getting a movie with DiCaprio in a major role next year, which is cause for celebration.

It will be interesting to see how fast the rest of the cast now comes together, and to see what role DiCaprio has. It’s possible he has the “male TV actor who’s had one hit series” part, and it could be interesting to see DiCaprio, one of the biggest stars of the past two decades, play someone who’s down and out in Hollywood.

The untitled Tarantino movie is currently set to open on August 9, 2019.