Leonardo DiCaprio Set to Produce & Star Mafia Thriller ‘The Black Hand’

Leonardo DiCaprio has finally lined up his first post-Oscar role. Aside from an utterly on-brand producing role on Captain Planet movie, DiCaprio has been laying low after he sentenced an internet meme to death and finally landed that coveted gold statue. Per Variety, Paramount Pictures has acquired Stephen Talty‘s crime history The Black Hand as a vehicle for the actor. DiCaprio will star and produce via his Appian Way banner.

Per the report, they are currently looking for a screenwriter to adapt Talty’s book, which follows the genesis of organized crime in America and the officer determined to stop it. Set in the early 1900s, the story follows detective Joseph Petrosino, a famed NYPD officer who squared off against “The Black Hand”, a ruthless gang that kidnapped the children of immigrants and extorted their family for money. Petrosino would ultimately be assassinated by the organization. So DiCaprio’s going to play a guy dubbed the “Italian Sherlock Holmes” and battle the mob? Yeah, I’ll watch that movie.

Talty is a New York Times bestselling history author. He also acted as ghostwriter on A Captain’s Duty, the book that provided the basis for the Oscar-nominated film Captain Phillips.

DiCaprio has a huge amount of other projects in various stages of development. To name a few, he’s set to reunite with Martin Scorsese for an adaptation of Erik Larson‘s The Devil In The White City, a mystery project with The Revenant writer Mark L. Smith called Conquest, and the true-life Dissociative Identity Disorder crime drama The Crowded Room. We can add The Black Hand to the pile.

