Exclusive ‘Leprechaun Returns’ Images Promise a Gory Return for the Killer Creature

0

Get ready for more goofy and gory mythological murders, because one of horror’s longest-running and downright deliciously absurd franchises is heading back to screens. Leprechaun Returns arrives on Digital and On Demand this month, and we’ve got some exclusive first look images at the little mayhem-spreading king of the one-liners in action. Leprechaun Returns finds the Leprechaun on the hunt for his gold once again after t the sisters of the Alpha Upsilon sorority house accidentally awaken the monster when they decide to go green and use an old well as their water source. Oops.

Channel Zero‘s Linden Porco takes on the role of the iconic killer pixie for Warwick Davis (who last appeared in 2003’s Leprechaun: Back 2 tha Hood). The film also stars Taylor Spreitler and Mark Holton, who returns to the series for the first time since the original 1993 film. Steven Kostanski, who co-directed 2016’s The Void and has an extensive resume in makeup in effects work — which looks like it’s going to lead to some brutal bloodbaths in Leprechaun Returns. Lionsgate will release Leprechaun Returns on Digital and On Demand on December 11. Check out our exclusive images below.

Here’s the official synopsis for Leprechaun Returns: