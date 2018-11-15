‘Leprechaun Returns’ Trailer Teases a Gory Return for the Goofy Horror Franchise

0

One of horror’s giddiest and goofiest franchises is coming back to your screens. Leprechaun Returns arrives on Digital and On Demand this winter, and Lionsgate has revealed the first look at the mythological terror in action. The murderous, smart-ass leprechaun is looking for his pot of gold once again, this time pitting him up against the sisters of the Alpha Upsilon sorority house, who accidentally awaken the monster when they decide to go green and use a well as their water source.

While it may still take a beat for some fans to accept a Leprechaun movie without Warwick Davis in the role (his last appearance was in 2003’s Leprechaun: Back 2 tha Hood), the latest actor to pick up the mantle comes with some horror cred of his own. Channel Zero viewers will remember Linden Porco as the menacing and malformed Smart Mouth in Butcher’s Block. Leprechaun Returns also stars Taylor Spreitler and Mark Holton, who returns to the series for the first time since the original 1993 film.

The other interesting element is director Steven Kostanski, who comes from the realm of makeup and effects — a skill he put to great use as the co-director of 2016’s The Void. And there are definitely some gory bits in the first look trailer below. Lionsgate will release Leprechaun Returns on Digital and On Demand on December 11.

Here’s the official synopsis for Leprechaun Returns: