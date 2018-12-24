‘Welcome to Marwen': Leslie Mann Reveals One of Her Biggest Moviemaking Challenges

-
It’s time for a brand new round of “Would You Rather!” This time around, we’re getting Welcome to Marwen‘s Leslie Mann in on the game. Welcome to Marwen is based on the true story of Mark Hogancamp, a man who was nearly beaten to death and then creates a fictional town populated with dolls who represent both his friends and enemies as his own form of emotional healing. Mann steps into Mark’s world as his new neighbor, Nicol. She’s kind, compassionate and immediately wins Mark’s heart.
With Welcome to Marwen now in theaters, I got the chance to chat with Mann and we ran through a whole bunch of “Would You Rather” questions! Check out the video at the top of this article to see where she stands on running vs. eating in a scene, messing up every take herself or having someone else mess up her best take, and so much more. If you’re looking for more Welcome to Marwen coverage, click here to catch my interview with Steve Carell, and if you’d like to check out some other editions of “Would You Rather,” browse the links below:
Here’s the official synopsis for Welcome to Marwen:
Academy Award®-winning filmmaker Robert Zemeckis (Forrest Gump, Flight, Cast Away) directs Steve Carell in the moving true story of one broken man’s fight as he discovers how artistic imagination can restore the human spirit.
The screenplay for Welcome to Marwen was written by Caroline Thompson and Zemeckis, while Oscar®-winning producer Steve Starkey (Forrest Gump, Flight), Jack Rapke (Cast Away, Flight), and Cherylanne Martin (The Pacific, Flight) of Zemeckis’ Universal-based ImageMovers banner produce alongside the director. It is executive produced by Jackie Levine, as well as Jeff Malmberg, who directed the riveting 2010 documentary upon which this film is based.