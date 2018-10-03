‘Lethal Weapon': Damon Wayans Announces Exit from Fox Series

0

Because the drama never stops with Lethal Weapon, star Damon Wayans is now apparently planning to leave. In case you had forgotten (or missed it the first time around), the Fox series was embroiled in drama earlier this year between Wayans and now former co-star Clayne Crawford. As we wrote at the time, Crawford was let go from the Fox series “after allegations of behind-the-scenes drama and bad behavior, which was supposedly putting the series at risk of cancellation. Crawford then released a detailed statement explaining and apologizing for both of the incidents, which seemed to suitably diminish the situation.”

Despite that, the series’ future was still in doubt, but when Fox did choose to renew it for Season 3 it did so with Seann William Scott replacing Crawford. Now, according to Variety, Wayans seems tired of the whole thing and is ready to head out himself, telling Eurweb.com that,

“I’m going to be quitting the show in December after we finish the initial 13. So I really don’t know what they’re planning, but that’s what I’m planning. I’m a 58-year-old diabetic and I’m working 16-hour days.” Asked by his off-camera interviewer, “So you’re over it?” Wayans replied — reference his character from the series, “I’m done. Like Murtaugh said, I’m too old for this.” Asked if he’s kidding, Wayans shook his head and said “No.” As for what he’s going to do next, Wayans said, “I’m going to return to the stage and try to find my smile again.”

Neither Fox nor Warner Bros TV nor Wayans’ rep have given statements to back up or refute the story, but it seems like it would be difficult to continue the series without either of its original stars. Though the show was never a ratings breakout in the U.S., it does well internationally, and much of the draw was — of course — that these characters were based on ones from the popular movie franchise. To replace Wayans just 13 episodes after Crawford would basically make the series an entirely new show.

Stay tuned for any further updates on this unfolding drama, and let us know if you’re still watching the show — has Scott filled Crawford’s shoes, or could you see the series continuing without Wayans?