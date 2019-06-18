LG 4K OLED TV: A Necessity for Your Home Entertainment System

0

The following post is sponsored content.

As everything is moving towards more accessible, streaming options for consumers to watch quality films and TV shows at home, the kind of TV you have as part of your home entertainment system matters more now than ever before. The fact is, as technology has advanced in the entertainment industry, the TVs of the past (and by past, I mean more than a couple years old) just aren’t going to cut it for a worthwhile viewing experience. Watching the hit HBO show Chernobyl doesn’t have the same effect if the picture quality is subpar; neither is watching an anticipated show like FX’s Pose because while it doesn’t rely on heavy graphics, the colors and the sounds need to be crisp and vibrant to really put you in the story. Enter the OLED TV.

As someone who considers themselves a cinephile, TV quality means a lot to me. Whether I am watching something on Netflix, Blu-ray, or just on cable TV, picture quality, sound, and the look of the television really do matter to me. My husband considers himself more of a casual viewer but even for him, a difference in the quality can make him either give a series or movie consideration to watch or not. The OLED TV makes sure that television watchers of all kinds have their needs met by making sure their product is the best—no matter what. Here’s just a couple of the best reasons to consider the OLED TV for your home entertainment needs.