Liam Neeson Might Get Weird in Sony’s ‘Men in Black’ Spin-off

Here’s what we know about Sony’s plans for a Men in Black spin-off movie: It’s currently untitled, directed by F. Gary Gray, stars Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson, has a release date of May 17, 2019, and just released its first promo poster. That’s about it. So while we wait for plot details, new casting deals are in the works, like the report that Liam Neeson is in talks for the Sony picture written by Matt Holloway and Art Marcum.

As Deadline reports, Neeson would play the head of the U.K. branch of the titular agency, a counterpart to Rip Torn‘s role as Zed, the head of the American division in the original movies that debuted over 20 years ago. While he’s likely overseeing Hemsworth and Thompson in some capacity, one expects Neeson to get in on the action more than Zed ever did, especially if some big bad aliens kidnap his family or something. Producers Walter F. Parkes and Laurie MacDonald are on board with executive producer Steven Spielberg while David Beaubaire oversees the film for Sony. Stay tuned for more on the Men in Black spin-off as we hear it.

As for Neeson, the 65-year-old Oscar-nominee has had a remarkable run of action-focused films in recent years. Clearly the Taken franchise has had a big impact on the direction of his career and massive influence throughout the filmmaking and TV spheres, leading to roles in movies like The Grey, Non-Stop and The Commuter. He’s also taken on more comedic roles in recent years with films like The LEGO Movie, The Nut Job, A Million Ways to Die in the West, and Ted 2 to name a few. But Neeson’s moving dramatic work, like A Monster Calls and Silence shouldn’t be overlooked for want of more Bryan Mills-like action

He’ll next star in Steve McQueen‘s contemporary Chicago-set crime drama Widows, followed by, you guessed it, a return to action form in Hard Powder, an adaptation of the 2014 Norwegian film In Order of Disappearance about a snowplow driver seeking vengeance against drug dealers for the death of his son. Now that’s more like it!