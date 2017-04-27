Liev Schreiber Reveals He’s Voicing a Bodyguard Dog in Wes Anderson’s ‘Isle of Dogs’

0

Wes Anderson‘s return to stop-motion animation, Isle of Dogs, remains a mystery. Anderson unveiled the project late last year with little more than a cast list, offering no synopsis and no footage. Since then, the Fantastic Mr. Fox director has stated that the film is more inspired by Akira Kurosawa than stop-motion cinema. Yesterday, we got a poster and release date. And that’s about it. But we’ve got one new tidbit for you.

Steve recently sat down with Liev Schreiber to chat about his upcoming boxing drama Chuck, and while he was there, he took the opportunity to ask about what the actor could tease about his role in Isle of Dogs. Schreiber kept plot details under wraps, including whether or not his character is a good boy, but he did reveal he’s voicing a bodyguard dog who finds himself on an island of lost dogs. Watch what the actor had to say in the video above or read his quotes below.

“Wes is just such a remarkable filmmaker and I don’t know how he picks the projects that he does but they’re so well researched visually, so interesting and so compelling and the world of Japanese art out of which has sprung this story of an island of dogs is really really remarkable. I play a bodyguard dog who ends up on this island of lost dogs. It’s a terrific ensemble cast and really really wonderful animation. I’m looking forward to it myself.”

He ain’t kidding about that cast. As always, Anderson has put together a first-rate ensemble. Edward Norton leads Isle of Dogs as a dog named Rex, and in addition to Schreiber, the rest of the cast includes Bryan Cranston, Bill Murray, Jeff Goldblum, Scarlett Johansson, F. Murray Abraham, Tilda Swinton, Kunichi Nomura, Harvey Keitel, Akira Ito, Akira Takayama, Koyu Rankin, Yoko Ono, Courtney B. Vance, Greta Gerwig, Frances McDormand, Bob Balaban.