‘Life’ Extended Clip Features Alien Organism Giving a Firm Handshake

Sony Pictures has released an extended clip from their upcoming sci-fi film Life. The movie, which stars Jake Gyllenhaal, Rebecca Ferguson, Ryan Reynolds, Olga Dihovichnaya, Hiroyuki Sanada, and Ariyon Bakare, revolves around the six-member crew of the International Space Station as they come into contact with the very first evidence of biological life on Mars: a small, single-celled organism. As they begin to research the specimen, however, this “life” proves far more dangerous than they could have ever imagined. Life was written by Deadpool’s Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese and produced by Skydance’s David Ellison and Dana Goldberg along with Bonnie Curtis and Julie Lynn.

In this extended clip, Ariyon Bakare’s character does experiments on the lifeform they’ve discovered, and realizes that the lifeform doesn’t really like being shocked with a little taser wand. It’s a scene that kind of hopes to amp up the tension and show that the crew is in way over their head, although it’s a bit confusing as well. At one point, Ryan Reynolds’ character says he’s going in to save Bakare’s character, but Rebecca Ferguson’s character stops him saying that it would break quarantine. But the organism is in its own containment unit, and Bakare’s character isn’t wearing a hazmat suit or anything like that, so how does this quarantine function? Did he go through a clean room only to then not put on a suit? My concern with this film is that this is a ship that’s supposed to be filled with scientists and engineers (as opposed to Alien where they’re essentially space truckers) and they seem to be at a loss with what to do. Hopefully, the film beyond this one scene will provide some context.

Check out the Life clip below. The film opens March 24th.

Here’s the official synopsis for Life: