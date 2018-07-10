‘Life Itself’ Trailer Teases a Star-Studded, Multigenerational Saga from ‘This Is Us’ Creator

0

Amazon Studios has revealed a new trailer for the upcoming drama film Life Itself, written and directed by Dan Fogelman, who’s found great success on the small screen with the hit NBC series This Is Us. The film tells the love story of a couple played by Oscar Isaac and Olivia Wilde, told through multiple generations and spanning both decades and continents. This trailer certainly teases a sweeping, romantic story anchored by Isaac and Wilde, but there are also possibly hints at a This Is Us-like twist if I’m reading this thing right.

Fogelman’s early feature credits were for writing family films like Bolt, Tangled, and Cars 2, but he broke out in a big way with writing 2011’s romantic comedy Crazy, Stupid, Love. After that, he went on to create two semi-successful TV series: The Neighbors and Galavant. Life Itself marks his return to the big screen after getting This Is Us off the ground, and I have to say the marketing for this in terms of aiming at the This Is Us audience is very on point.

This is the kind of movie that really could go either way. There’s always the worry that you’re in for a Collateral Beauty-like disaster with something this emotionally raw, but there’s also the chance you get something like Jerry Maguire. We’ll find out this fall.

Check out the Life Itself trailer below. The film also stars Mandy Patinkin, Olivia Cooke, Laia Costa, Annette Bening, and Antonio Banderas. Life Itself opens in theaters on September 21st.