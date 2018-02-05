Melissa McCarthy Heads Back to College in First ‘Life of the Party’ Trailer

0

New Line Cinema has released the first trailer for Life of the Party, the new comedy from The Boss and Tammy team (and real-life husband-wife duo), Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone. Falcone directs again with McCarthy in the lead as Deanna, a middle-aged mom whose bitter divorce spurs her to re-enroll in college and make up for all her missed opportunities. Reborn as “Dee Rock”, Deanna matriculates alongside her daughter, embracing her newfound freedom with abandon and getting up to all kinds of goofy collegiate hijinks.

McCarthy and Falcone make a particular kind of silly, character (and wig)-driven comedy and you’ll know by now if that works for you. It works for me. Deanna doesn’t look quite as flashy or brassy of a character as Tammy or The Boss’ Michelle Darnell, but McCarthy is always good for a laugh and this trailer got a couple genuine chuckles out of me.

Life of the Party also stars Gillian Jacobs, Maya Rudolph, Julie Bowen, Matt Walsh, and Molly Gordon, with Stephen Root, Jacki Weaver, Jessie Ennis, Adria Arjona, Debby Ryan, and Jimmy O. Yang. New Line will release the film in theaters on May 11, just in time for Mother’s Day. Watch the first trailer below.

Heres the official synopsis for Life of the Party:

“When her husband suddenly dumps her, longtime dedicated housewife Deanna (McCarthy) turns regret into re-set by going back to college…landing in the same class and school as her daughter, who’s not entirely sold on the idea. Plunging headlong into the campus experience, the increasingly outspoken Deanna—now Dee Rock—embraces freedom, fun and frat boys on her own terms, finding her true self in a senior year no one ever expected.”

For more on Life of the Party, be sure to check out Matt’s coverage from the set: