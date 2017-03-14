‘Life’ Red-Band Trailer Features Appropriate Swearing When an Alien Ruins Your Day

0

Sony Pictures has released a Life red-band trailer online. The movie, which stars Jake Gyllenhaal, Rebecca Ferguson, Ryan Reynolds, Olga Dihovichnaya, Hiroyuki Sanada, and Ariyon Bakare, revolves around the six-member crew of the International Space Station as they come into contact with the very first evidence of biological life on Mars: a small, single-celled organism. As they begin to research the specimen, however, this “life” proves far more dangerous than they could have ever imagined. Life was written by Deadpool’s Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese and produced by Skydance’s David Ellison and Dana Goldberg along with Bonnie Curtis and Julie Lynn.

This trailer gets slapped with a “red-band” rating not because of nudity or gore (although I wouldn’t be surprised if the latter is in the movie), but because of swearing on the part of the characters, which helps play into the reality of the situation. At some point, you believe that these characters, despite being professionals on a very important mission, are just going to lose their patience and start cursing up a storm as the alien organism starts killing everything. No one’s going to shout, “Fudge!” or “Shoot!” when it looks like the space station might plummet to Earth.

Check out the Life red-band trailer below. The film opens March 24th.

Here’s the official synopsis for Life: