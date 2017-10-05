First Trailer for ‘Lifeline’ Deals with the Consequences of Time-Travel for Profit

0

The first trailer for Lifeline, an eight-episode sci-fi thriller and YouTube Red Original Series, is now available to watch in all its time-jumping glory. Zach Gilford (Friday Night Lights) stars in the thriller alongside Sydney Park (The Walking Dead). Written by Ben Freiburger and Grant Wheeler, Lifeline centers on a for-profit agency whose clients pay them to prevent their accidental death. The way the agents do this is by manipulating time and traveling forward in order to save their clients’ lives. But unlike many time-traveling stories out there, Lifeline looks like it will focus on the consequences of these actions rather than just the cool conceit that acts as the hook. Think more hard sci-fi series like 12 Monkeys rather than superhero flights of fancy like The Flash and Legends of Tomorrow.

Also joining the cast are Eden Estrella (Furious 7, The Fate of the Furious), Usman Ally (Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events, Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), and Lilan Bowden (Andi Mack) as Jasmine. Executive produced by Seven Bucks Digital Studios, the digital arm of Dwayne Johnson and Dany Garcia’s Seven Bucks Productions, and Studio71, Lifeline will premiere on YouTube Red on October 11th. Viewers can also watch it on the Corridor Digital channel.

Check out the first trailer for Lifeline below:

Watch the official trailer for Lifeline, a YouTube Red Original Series. Premieres October 11! What if you could use time travel to save your life? Welcome to “LIFELINE,” the new YouTube Red Original Series about the Lifeline insurance agency, whose specially trained agents jump forward in time to prevent the deaths of their clients. But when a jump goes horribly wrong and lives are lost, one of Lifeline’s top agents makes a secret promise to protect a young girl who is orphaned as a result of the mishap, and finds a way to undo the events of the past. LIFELINE is produced in conjunction with Seven Bucks Studios, Studio 71 and Corridor Digital.

Here’s the official synopsis:

“Lifeline”, set in the not-too-distant future, centers around a little known life insurance company that sends its agents forward 33 days in time to prevent the accidental deaths of its clients. The company’s best agent, Conner Hooks (Gilford), has never missed a save – until he takes on the most personal case of his life. When sixteen-year-old, Norah (Park) is orphaned on his watch, Conner pledges to protect her, even if that means putting his career at Lifeline – or his own life – in jeopardy.

