‘Like a Boss’ Trailer Reveals Rose Byrne and Tiffany Haddish as Struggling Beauty Moguls

Paramount Pictures has released the first trailer for Like a Boss, the comedy from director Miguel Arteta (Succession) and writers Sam Pitman & Adam Cole-Kelly featuring a killer cast. Rose Byrne (Spy) and Tiffany Haddish (Night School) lead the charge as two best friends with opposite ideals, Mia and Mel, who start a beauty business together. But personalities clash when times get tough and the offer of a buyout from an ultra-rich cosmetics icon (Salma Hayek) starts to look too good to turn down.
Check out the trailer below. Like a Boss—which also stars Billy Porter, Jennifer Coolidge, Karan Soni, and Ari Graynor—hits theaters on January 10, 2020.
Here is the official synopsis for Like a Boss:
Best friends Mia and Mel (Tiffany Haddish and Rose Byrne) are living their best lives running their own cosmetics company they’ve built from the ground up. Unfortunately, they’re in over their heads financially, and the prospect of a big buyout offer from a notorious titan of the cosmetics industry Claire Luna (Salma Hayek) proves too tempting to pass up, putting Mel and Mia’s lifelong friendship in jeopardy. The beauty business is about to get ugly. LIKE A BOSS also stars Billy Porter, Jennifer Coolidge, Ari Graynor, Natasha Rothwell, Jessica St. Clair and Karan Soni.