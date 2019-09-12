Facebook Messenger

Click the button below and wait for a message from our Facebook bot in Messenger!
More Collider

‘Like a Boss’ Trailer Reveals Rose Byrne and Tiffany Haddish as Struggling Beauty Moguls

by      September 12, 2019

0

like-a-boss-trailerParamount Pictures has released the first trailer for Like a Boss, the comedy from director Miguel Arteta (Succession) and writers Sam Pitman & Adam Cole-Kelly featuring a killer cast. Rose Byrne (Spy)  and Tiffany Haddish (Night School) lead the charge as two best friends with opposite ideals, Mia and Mel, who start a beauty business together. But personalities clash when times get tough and the offer of a buyout from an ultra-rich cosmetics icon (Salma Hayek) starts to look too good to turn down.

Check out the trailer below. Like a Boss—which also stars Billy Porter, Jennifer Coolidge, Karan Soni, and Ari Graynor—hits theaters on January 10, 2020.

The world of beauty is about to get ugly. Watch the official trailer for Like A Boss, starring Tiffany Haddish, Rose Byrne, and Salma Hayek. In theatres January 10th.

Here is the official synopsis for Like a Boss:

Best friends Mia and Mel (Tiffany Haddish and Rose Byrne) are living their best lives running their own cosmetics company they’ve built from the ground up. Unfortunately, they’re in over their heads financially, and the prospect of a big buyout offer from a notorious titan of the cosmetics industry Claire Luna (Salma Hayek) proves too tempting to pass up, putting Mel and Mia’s lifelong friendship in jeopardy. The beauty business is about to get ugly. LIKE A BOSS also stars Billy Porter, Jennifer Coolidge, Ari Graynor, Natasha Rothwell, Jessica St. Clair and Karan Soni.

Related Content
Previous Article
The Top 20 Highest-Rated Movies on Rotten Tomatoes
Next Article
The 15 Best Shows to Binge-Watch on Netflix Right Now
Tags

Latest News

Close