‘Like a Boss’ Trailer Reveals Rose Byrne and Tiffany Haddish as Struggling Beauty Moguls

0

Paramount Pictures has released the first trailer for Like a Boss, the comedy from director Miguel Arteta (Succession) and writers Sam Pitman & Adam Cole-Kelly featuring a killer cast. Rose Byrne (Spy) and Tiffany Haddish (Night School) lead the charge as two best friends with opposite ideals, Mia and Mel, who start a beauty business together. But personalities clash when times get tough and the offer of a buyout from an ultra-rich cosmetics icon (Salma Hayek) starts to look too good to turn down.

Check out the trailer below. Like a Boss—which also stars Billy Porter, Jennifer Coolidge, Karan Soni, and Ari Graynor—hits theaters on January 10, 2020.

The world of beauty is about to get ugly. Watch the official trailer for Like A Boss, starring Tiffany Haddish, Rose Byrne, and Salma Hayek. In theatres January 10th.

Here is the official synopsis for Like a Boss: