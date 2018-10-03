‘Lilo & Stitch’ Is the Latest Animated Disney Movie to Get the Live-Action Treatment

0

Although Lilo & Stitch fell outside of Disney Animation’s second golden age, it’s one of the studio’s better movies. For those who haven’t seen the 2002 movie, the story follows “Experiment 626”, who escapes from galactic imprisonment and crash lands on the island of Kaua’i, where he befriends the young a young girl named Lilo, who dubs the creature “Stitch”. It’s a sweet story about friendship and family, and you should really give it a chance if you haven’t seen it yet, especially if you’re a fan of directors Chris Sanders & Dean DeBlois’ follow-up, How to Train Your Dragon.

THR reports that Disney is gearing up to turn Lilo & Stitch into a hybrid of live-action and CGI (so presumably all the human actors would be live-action and all the aliens would be CGI) with Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich set to produce and Mike Van Waes writing the screenplay. Lin and Eirich are no strangers to Disney or live-action adaptations having already shepherded the live-action remake of Aladdin into production.

Lilo & Stitch is only the latest in a long line of Disney animated movies that are getting the live-action treatment. These new adaptations have been huge for Disney to the point where they don’t even necessarily need to have theatrical releases. For example, they’re doing a new adaptation of Lady and the Tramp, but that will land on Disney’s upcoming streaming service. THR notes that it’s unknown at this point whether or not Lilo & Stitch will get a theatrical release or if it will go to streaming.

For Van Waes’ part, he’s primarily got a background in horror movies. He wrote the upcoming Conjuring spinoff The Crooked Man, and he wrote the Wizard of Oz-inspired horror film Not in Kansas.

Lin and Eirich’s live-action adaptation of Aladdin, directed by Guy Ritchie, is due out on May 24, 2019.