‘Limetown’: Trailer for the Podcast-to-Streamer Series Starring Jessica Biel Debuts

Facebook Watch has released the first trailer for Limetown, the latest podcast-turned-TV series which stars Jessica Biel and Stanley Tucci. The series is based on the podcast of the same name which first debuted on the Two-Up podcast network in 2015.

As a repeat listener and longtime fan of the Limetown podcast, I’m extremely impressed with how accurate the trailer gets to depicting the events of the podcast’s first season (the second premiered in 2018 after a long, long hiatus). The trailer also hints this a gorgeously shot series, with as much focus on creating a unique look and feel to this world as there is to getting this story right with all of its twists and turns.

That care for detail will no doubt please devout fans as they follow Lia Haddock (Biel), a journalist working for the fictional American Public Radio (APR), as she investigates what happened to the residents of a small town — the titular Limetown — which was, in part, an experiment of sorts. Lia has a personal connection to the town through her uncle, Emile Haddock (Tucci), which only makes her desire to find out what really happened to all of the residents who seemingly up and disappeared one day burn brighter.

In addition to Biel and Tucci, Limetown also stars Marlee Matlin (The Magicians), Kelly Jenrette (The Handmaid’s Tale), John Beasley (The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks), Sherri Saum (Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), Omar Elba (A Hologram For the King), Louis Ferriera (The Man in the High Castle), and Janet Kidder (Arrow). The series was written by the same duo that created and scripted the podcast, Zack Akers and Skip Bronkie.

Limetown will have a two-episode premiere on Wednesday, October 16 on Facebook Watch.

Here’s the official Limetown synopsis: