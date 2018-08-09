New Limited Edition PS4 Pro Console Celebrates 500+ Million Systems Sold

0

As of today, Sony Interactive Entertainment has officially sold more than 525.3 million PlayStation systems worldwide. In 24 years of sales, fans and gamers have seen the famous console undergo a variety of iterations, with the PS4 Pro being but the latest in that long line. Now, as a way to celebrate that milestone, Sony is unveiling a Limited Edition PlayStation 4 Pro system as “thank you” to their fans. It’s an expensive “thank you” to be sure, coming in at just under $500, but there are only 50,000 available worldwide so collectors out there should be more than happy to accommodate.

The 500 Million Limited Edition PS4 Pro, featuring a translucent dark blue console shell and matching DualShock 4 wireless controller, PlayStation Camera, Vertical Stand and mono headset, also comes with a massive 2TB hard drive. Additionally, each system will have a commemorative copper plate on its front, with its limited edition serial number etched on. Some lucky folks will nab one of a few “extra special” hardware units with serial numbers that commemorate important events in the history of PlayStation, like 09995 (U.S. Launch Date of the original PlayStation – September 9th, 1995), 01115 (U.S. launch date of PS4 – November 15, 2013) and 01013 (U.S. launch date of PS VR – October 13, 2016).

The limited edition PS4 Pro will be available on retailer websites starting August 24th – check out the PS.com page for the list of participating retailer websites in the U.S. and Canada.

Check out the announcement trailer for the new Limited Edition PS4 Pro:

500 Million PlayStation® systems sold means 500 Million adventures. This Limited Edition Bundle includes a PS4 Pro Console with a 2TB Hard drive, DUALSHOCK®4 wireless controller, PlayStation Camera, and Vertical Stand.

Features:

Translucent Shell – Commemorate 500 Million PlayStation® systems sold with this Limited Edition PS4 Pro featuring a translucent blue console shell.

2TB Hard Drive – This massive hard drive provides tons of space for you to download and store games, apps, videos, screenshots, and more.

Vertical Stand – Display your console upright with the included Vertical Stand.

PlayStation Camera – Play and share with depth-sensing 3D technology that tracks you, your DUALSHOCK®4 wireless controller, and PlayStation Move controllers. Personalize and share your gameplay livestreams with picture-in-picture video.

4K-TV Gaming – PS4 Pro outputs gameplay to your 4K TV. Many games, like Call of Duty®: WWII, Gran Turismo Sport, and more, are optimized to look stunningly sharp and detailed when played on a 4K TV with PS4 Pro.

More HD Power – Turn on Boost Mode to give PS4 games access to the increased power of PS4 Pro. For HD TV Enhancedgames, players can benefit from increased image clarity, faster frame rates, and other enhancements.

HDR Technology – With an HDR TV, compatible PS4 games display an unbelievably vibrant and lifelike range of colors.

4K Entertainment – Stream 4K videos, movies, and shows to your PS4 Pro. *4K Entertainment requires access to a 4K-compatible content streaming service, a robust internet connection, and a compatible 4K display.

And because we know you love them, here’s an unboxing video: