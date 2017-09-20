Facebook Messenger

Click the button below and wait for a message from our Facebook bot in Messenger!
More Collider
More from Complex Networks

Movie Talk: Linda Hamilton, James Cameron, and Schwarzenegger Reunite for New ‘Terminator’

by      September 20, 2017

0

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (Wednesday September 20th, 2017) Mark Ellis, Jon Schnepp, Kristian Harloff, Clarke Wolfe, Ashley Mova and Wendy Lee discuss the following:

  • Linda Hamilton joins cast of a new Terminator sequel, produced by James Cameron and directed by Tim Miller
  • Taika Waititi in talks for live-action Akira movie
  • Matt Damon to star as Con-Man Doctor in Charlatan
  • Mail Bag
  • Live Twitter Questions
tomb-raider-alicia-vikander-2

Image via Warner Bros.

Related Content
Previous Article
Dark 'Sabrina the Teenage Witch' Reboot in Development at The CW
Next Article
Fox Boss Reveals 'New Mutants' Movie Details and a Unique Setting
Tags

Now Trending

Latest News