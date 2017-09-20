Movie Talk: Linda Hamilton, James Cameron, and Schwarzenegger Reunite for New ‘Terminator’

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (Wednesday September 20th, 2017) Mark Ellis, Jon Schnepp, Kristian Harloff, Clarke Wolfe, Ashley Mova and Wendy Lee discuss the following:
- Linda Hamilton joins cast of a new Terminator sequel, produced by James Cameron and directed by Tim Miller
- Taika Waititi in talks for live-action Akira movie
- First official trailer released for Tomb Raider
- New trailer for Jumanji
- Matthew Vaughn says FOX considered splitting Kingsman: The Golden Circle into two films
- Matt Damon to star as Con-Man Doctor in Charlatan
- First trailer released for Just Getting Started starring Morgan Freeman and Tommy Lee Jones
- Mail Bag
- Live Twitter Questions