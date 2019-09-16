‘The Lion King’ Home Video Release Features Pre-Order Bonuses & Digital Exclusives

0

Disney’s The Lion King, the worldwide phenomenon that brought the Pride Lands’ iconic characters to life in a whole new way, arrives on Digital in HD and 4K Ultra HD and Movies Anywhere October 11th and physically on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD October 22nd. Directed by Jon Favreau, the summer blockbuster, which reigned supreme with audiences worldwide — earning over $1.6 billion at the global box office and an A CinemaScore — journeys home with all-new bonus features, music videos and an exclusive extra for Digital consumers.

In-home audiences will feel the love as they trek behind the scenes and to the African savanna through “The Journey to ‘The Lion King,’” a three-part documentary that explores the film’s creation. It features visits to the Playa Vista production facility where talent, including Donald Glover (voice of Simba) honor and elevate the animated classic’s iconic music; discussions with Favreau and team who used cutting-edge technology to create photorealistic animals and environments; and filmmaker and cast reflections on the timeless tale that has moved generations. Extras also include “More to Be Scene,” layer-by-layer progressions of some of the film’s most iconic moments; lyric video for “Never Too Late” by Elton John and music video for “Spirit” by Beyoncé; sing-alongs to the film’s unforgettable songs; and a feature on the “Protect the Pride” campaign, which focuses on protecting and revitalizing the lion population.

Consumers who pre-purchase digitally, The Lion King will gain access to “Perfecting the Pride,” a feature highlighting the filmmakers’ research trip to Africa. The digital version includes an extra that playfully conveys the importance of the dung beetle both in the film and the African savanna.

Bonus features include*:

PRE-SELL BONUS:

Perfecting the Pride – Join the filmmakers on their research trip to Africa as they immerse themselves in the real world of “The Lion King.” From the animals in the pride, to the smallest of insects and the grasslands in the savanna, experience the attention to detail that brought the film to life.

DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE:

Pride Lands Pedia – Dung beetle shares the importance of his “roll” in the African Savanna in a fun, bug’s eye view of the land its inhabitants.

BLU-RAY & DIGITAL BONUS:

The Journey to “The Lion King” – The Music – Go inside the studio with the cast and crew as they work to honor and elevate The Lion King’s beloved music. The Magic – Discover how the filmmakers blended the traditional filmmaking techniques with virtual reality technology to create amazing movie magic. The Timeless Tale – Filmmakers and cast reflect on the story that has moved generations and share how this Lion King carries a proud legacy forward.

More to Be Scene – Recording studio and layer-by-layer progressions of some of most iconic moments in “The Lion King.” “Circle of Life” – Peel back the layers of effects and go behind the scenes of this iconic musical moment from the film “I Just Can’t Wait to Be King” – See all the effects, talent and fun that went into creating this vibrant version of “I Just Can’t Wait to Be King” for the movie “Hakuna Matata” – Join Donald Glover (Simba), Seth Rogen (Pumbaa) and Billy Eichner (Timon) in the studio for the making of this memorable scene.

– Recording studio and layer-by-layer progressions of some of most iconic moments in “The Lion King.” Music Videos “Never Too Late” (lyric video) by Elton John “Spirit” performed by Beyoncé Knowles-Carter

Filmmaker Introduction

Audio Commentary – By Director Jon Favreau.

– By Director Jon Favreau. Song Selection “Circle of Life” “I Just Can’t Wait to be King” “Be Prepared” “Hakuna Matata” “The Lion Sleeps Tonight” “Spirit” “Never Too Late”

