Disney’s ‘Lion King’ Character Portraits Offer a Different Look at the Cast

Just two weeks before it’s set to sail into theaters, The Lion King is offering fans a new perspective on its cast and characters. Director Jon Favreau is returning to the world of live-action to bring 1994’s The Lion King to life as part of Disney’s recent plan to do live-action remakes of many of their beloved animated films. Earlier 2019 entries included Dumbo and Aladdin with Lady & the Tramp set to debut on the Disney+ streaming service later in 2019.

On Tuesday, Disney released cast and character portraits for each of the key members of the cast, situating each Lion King character on one side of the frame and placing the acting lending their voice to their respective character opposite. The overall effect is stunning and definitely helps build excitement for the film.

A decent portion of the cast was chosen for their character portraits, including Donald Glover (Simba), Beyoncé (Nala), Alfre Woodard (Sarabi), and Chiwetel Ejiofor (Scar). There are also group portraits, with Billy Eichner (Timon), Seth Rogen (Pumbaa), and John Oliver (Zazu) paired together and Keegan Michael-Key (Kamari), Florence Kasumba (Shenzi), and Eric André (Azizi) also grouped together.

Disney also released a behind-the-scenes featurette which takes viewers into the recording studio as Glover, Eichner, Rogen, Key, Ejiofor, Beyoncé, and returning cast member James Earl Jones all record their dialogue. The featurette also shares interviews with these cast members (save Beyoncé and Jones) as they open up about what participating in this film means to them and what made them want to join. Take a look:

Disney’s The Lion King arrives in theaters July 19, 2019.