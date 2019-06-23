‘The Lion King’ TV Spot Features a Beyonce & Donald Glover Duet

0

Disney has released a new TV spot for The Lion King, just one more reminder that this movie is going to make one trillion dollars and make people of a certain generation weep uncontrollably in public. This new clip features the voices of Donald Glover‘s Simba and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter Nala making sweet harmony on “Can You Feel the Love Tonight?” while James Earl Jones reprises the role of Mufasa from the clouds.

Jon Favreau directs the remake from a script by Jeff Nathanson. The Lion King also features voice work from Chiwetel Ejiofor, Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner, Alfre Woodard, John Oliver, and Keegan-Michael Key.

Check out the ad below. The Lion King hits theaters on July 19.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Here is the official synopsis for The Lion King: