‘The Lion King’ TV Spot Features a Beyonce & Donald Glover Duet

Disney has released a new TV spot for The Lion King, just one more reminder that this movie is going to make one trillion dollars and make people of a certain generation weep uncontrollably in public. This new clip features the voices of Donald Glover‘s Simba and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter Nala making sweet harmony on “Can You Feel the Love Tonight?” while James Earl Jones reprises the role of Mufasa from the clouds.
Jon Favreau directs the remake from a script by Jeff Nathanson. The Lion King also features voice work from Chiwetel Ejiofor, Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner, Alfre Woodard, John Oliver, and Keegan-Michael Key.
Check out the ad below. The Lion King hits theaters on July 19.
Here is the official synopsis for The Lion King:
Disney’s “The Lion King,” directed by Jon Favreau, journeys to the African savanna where a future king is born. Simba idolizes his father, King Mufasa, and takes to heart his own royal destiny. But not everyone in the kingdom celebrates the new cub’s arrival. Scar, Mufasa’s brother—and former heir to the throne—has plans of his own. The battle for Pride Rock is ravaged with betrayal, tragedy and drama, ultimately resulting in Simba’s exile. With help from a curious pair of newfound friends, Simba will have to figure out how to grow up and take back what is rightfully his. Staying true to the classic story, Favreau utilizes pioneering filmmaking techniques to bring the iconic characters to the big screen in a whole new way. Also featuring James Earl Jones as Mufasa, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Scar, Seth Rogen as Pumbaa and Billy Eichner as Timon, Disney’s “The Lion King” opens in U.S. theaters on July 19, 2019.