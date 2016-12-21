This New ‘Lion’ Trailer Is Full of Hope and Golden Globes Talk

0

News flash, Lion is out in theaters now. It’s one of those films that may have eluded you due to the fact that mostly anyone can talk about right now in December is Star Wars and some of the more widely discussed Oscar contenders, like Martin Scorsese’s Silence and Damien Chazelle’s La La Land. But, yes, Lion is out, and there’s a new trailer to remind you of that.

The film, directed by Garth Davis and written by Luke Davies, stars Dev Patel as Saroo, who gets lost on a train as a young boy and whisked across India. His self-reliant life on the streets comes to an end when he’s eventually adopted by an Australian family, but now, as a grown man, he’s determined to find his birth family, armed with a few memories and Google Maps.

The cast, including Nicole Kidman and Rooney Mara, praise the film in the new trailer, calling it a story about “the power of mothers” and describing it as “so hopeful and so beautiful.” Watch in the video below:

Lion has already received awards recognition from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, nominating it for best supporting actor (even though Patel is technically the lead, but whatever), best supporting actress, best original score, and best picture. Everyone will be able to see it on Christmas Day as the film is expanding with a wider release.

Here’s the official synopsis: