First ‘The Little Drummer Girl’ Images Show Off Alexander Skarsgard and a Mustachioed Michael Shannon

0

AMC has released the first images from The Little Drummer Girl, the upcoming spy-thriller series based on a John Le Carré novel that marks the television debut from visionary director Park Chan-wook (The Handmaiden, Oldboy). Given the Korean filmmaker’s involvement, it shouldn’t exactly surprise anyone that these shots are gorgeous.

The six-part limited series follows an actress, Charlie (Florence Pugh) who meets a mysterious man named Becker (Alexander Skarsgård) while vacationing in Greece. It quickly becomes clear that Becker is interested in more than checking out the sights, and the actress finds herself caught up in a dangerous game orchestrated by master spy Kurtz (Michael Shannon, looking characteristically over everyone’s shit). The highlight of these first images—besides Shannon’s mustache, which deserves a Supporting Actor Emmy nod—is a stunningly lit shot of Pugh and Skarsgård in front of Greece’s Acropolis, one of the most color-popping pieces of photography I’ve seen since Mad Men.

Speaking at the TCA (Television Critics Association) press tour, The Little Drummer Girl executive producer Simon Cornwell discussed Chan-wook’s revitalized energy stepping into small-screen storytelling [via Deadline].

“The medium is very exciting for him,” Cornwell said. “The idea of going deeper into the ideas and being able to live in them really appealed to him.”

Check out the images below. The Little Drummer Girl—which also stars Clare Holman, Kate Sumpter, Charles Dance, Simona Brown, and Max Irons—debuts on AMC in November.