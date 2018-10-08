First Trailer for ‘The Little Drummer Girl’ Unveils AMC’s Latest John le Carré Adaptation

0

AMC has released the first trailer for The Little Drummer Girl, the network’s latest adaptation of another of John le Carré‘s works from the creative team behind The Night Manager. The anticipated series is slated to debut in the U.S on AMC as a must-watch, three-night television event with a two-hour episode on November 19th at 9:00 P.M. ET/PT. Additional two-hour episodes will air on consecutive nights at 9:00 P.M. ET/PT on November 20th and November 21st. The series stars Screen Actors Guild, Emmy and Golden Globe Award-Winner Alexander Skarsgård (Big Little Lies) as Becker, twice Academy Award-nominated Michael Shannon (The Shape of Water, Nocturnal Animals) as Kurtz and BAFTA-nominated Florence Pugh (Lady Macbeth) as Charlie.

Set in the late 1970s, yet sharply contemporary, the global thriller is from the executive producers of the Golden Globe and Emmy Award winning series The Night Manager and marks the television directorial debut of visionary filmmaker Park Chan-wook (Oldboy, The Handmaiden, Stoker). The award-winning director helms the entire six-part mini-series based on John le Carré’s best-selling literary masterpiece of the same name.

Check out the first trailer below:

Here’s the official synopsis:

The Little Drummer Girl weaves an explosive story of espionage and international intrigue; of love and betrayal. Brilliant young actress Charlie (Pugh) strikes up an acquaintance with an intriguing stranger while on vacation in Greece, but it rapidly becomes apparent that his intentions are far from romantic. The man is Becker (Skarsgård), an Israeli intelligence officer, who entangles her in a complex and high stakes plot orchestrated by Spymaster, Kurtz (Shannon).

