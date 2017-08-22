‘Little Evil’ Trailer: Adam Scott’s Stepson Is the Antichrist

0

Netflix has unveiled the first trailer for the upcoming original film Little Evil. Written and directed by Tucker and Dale vs Evil filmmaker Eli Craig, the horror comedy stars Adam Scott as a guy who marries the woman of his dreams, played by Evangeline Lilly, only to find out that his new stepson is actually the antichrist.

Craig’s Tucker and Dale vs Evil has become a pretty beloved cult horror hit, so fans are no doubt curious to see his next effort. And while this is a horror comedy premise prime for some great jokes and gags, this trailer is surprisingly lackluster. Scott has proved time and time again he’s one of our most reliable comedic performers, and he no doubt has some solid moments here, but it feels like there’s something missing in this trailer, like it’s a short film or something. Regardless, the movie will be readily available on Netflix, so I still plan on checking it out.

Watch the Little Evil trailer below. The film also stars Bridget Everett, Donald Faison, Tyler Labine, Clancy Brown, Chris D’Elia, and Kyle Bronheimer. Little Evil will be available on Netflix on September 1st.