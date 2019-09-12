‘Little Monsters’ Red-Band Trailer Finds Lupita Nyong’o Battling a NSFW Zombie Outbreak

0

A new NSFW red-band trailer for the upcoming horror-comedy Little Monsters has been released online. Oscar-winning actress Lupita Nyong’o stars as an elementary school teacher named Miss Caroline who oversees a trip to a petting zoo. What she and her co-chaperone (Alexander England) didn’t count on, however, was a zombie outbreak, so it’s now up to them to keep the school children safe from bloodthirsty flesh eaters.

I caught this horror-comedy gem at Fantasia Fest this year, and the new trailer does a pretty great job encapsulating the manic, crowd-pleasing energy and charm. Nyong’o, in particular, is a treat in this one (no surprise there,) but there’s lots of great beats for the rest of the cast, and you better be ready Jacob Tremblay levels of adorableness from that kid in the Darth Vader costume. As is too often the case, this trailer definitely gives away some of the film’s best laughs and action beats, so proceed with caution if you want to experience those for the first time during the movie.

Check out the new red-band trailer for Little Monsters below. Directed by Abe Forsythe, film also stars Josh Gad and opens in theaters on November 15th. You can read our rave Sundance review of Little Monsters here and, once you’re done, check out the trailer below:

Here’s the official synopsis for Little Monsters: