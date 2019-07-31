First ‘Little Monsters’ Trailer Features Lupita Nyong’o as the Dream Zombie Apocalypse Savior

0

If you thought Jim Jarmusch had the market cornered on zombie horror comedies this year with The Dead Don’t Die, think again. Arriving in November is another truly wild entry into the horror-comedy genre: Little Monsters, starring Lupita Nyong’o, Josh Gad, and Alexander England, and directed by Abe Forsythe.

The first trailer for Little Monsters arrived this week after premiering at Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. The trailer features Nyong’o (in what looks like a refreshingly funny turn for the typically serious star) as the eternally optimistic elementary school teacher Miss Caroline, who is overseeing a field trip to a petting zoo. The day starts out normally and seems to be going well. Then, the zombies arrive. Just next door to the petting zoo is an army base where a series of experiments have gone awry, creating a zombie virus that spreads quick. Miss Caroline and her co-chaperone, slacker-musician Dave (England), spring into action to make sure the kids are safe. They’re forced to shack up in the petting zoo gift shop with popular children’s television personality, Teddy McGiggle (Gad).

Things get quite bloody and silly as the apocalypse rages on outside and Caroline has to figure out how to keep her kids safe. Part of this means assuring the kids that what’s going on outside is just a game as she plays the ukulele to calm them down. The other part means grabbing a weapon and killing as many zombies as possible while wearing the cheeriest yellow sundress on the planet. Rick Grimes who? It’s Miss Caroline who is going to lead us all to safety when things go sideways.

Little Monsters arrives in the UK on November 5. Neon and Hulu have the U.S. distribution rights and will bring it to theaters stateside on November 15. You can read our rave Sundance review of Little Monsters here and, once you’re done, check out the trailer below: