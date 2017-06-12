‘Little Nightmares’ TV Series in the Works with the Russo Brothers and Henry Selick

0

What do a horror/puzzle video game, the directors of Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War, and the writer/director of the Oscar-nominated Coraline and The Nightmare before Christmas all have in common? Apparently they’re all coming together for a TV series based on the hit Tarsier Studios game, Little Nightmares. That’s a pretty crazy combination of talent for a number of reasons, namely that Joe and Anthony Russo are insanely busy with their Marvel responsibilities over the next couple of years and that Henry Selick has not written, directed, or produced a major project in nearly a decade. But this news is still reason to celebrate despite those hurdles.

As THR reports, the Russos will develop and executive produce Little Nightmares, alongside Dmitri M. Johnson and Stephan Bugaj of DJ2 Entertainment, who have been trying their hands at video game adaptations as of late. DJ2 apparently discovered the game early on in its development and struck a deal with Bandai Namco before the game’s release this past April; the Russos acquired TV rights in a competitive deal. Selick will, at the very least, direct the pilot with the possibility of directing future episodes. And while it hasn’t been confirmed, if Selick is involved, there’s a very strong chance that this could actually be some sort of stop-motion TV series, a pretty rare thing indeed!

Little Nightmares follows Six, a nine-year old girl in a yellow raincoat who finds herself trapped on the bottom of a horrifying ship named the Maw, plagued by an insatiable hunger. The story follows Six, controlled by the player, throughout the ship while avoiding the clutches of such grotesque and nightmarish characters as The Janitor, the Twin Chefs, and the Lady. It’s a very stylish platform game that makes immediate impressions on viewers and players alike, staying with you long after its all over. In fact, there are planned expansions for the surreal horror game, including a three-part “Secrets of the Maw” arc which will focus on a new protagonist. Sounds like a perfect setup for a Season 2, no?