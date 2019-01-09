First Trailer for ‘Little’ Reveals a Unique Twist on ‘Big’

0

Universal Pictures has released the first trailer for the upcoming comedy Little. Directed by Tina Gordon (Peeples) and written by Gordon and Tracy Oliver (Girls Trip), the film stars Issa Rae as a long-suffering assistant to a domineering and unreasonable boss, played by Regina Hall. But when her boss gets trapped in the body of a 13-year-old (Marsai Martin), Rae’s assistant character must now tend to her needs in a brand new way.

The story is basically a reverse version of the Tom Hanks classic Big, but the laughs are frequent and heavy in this debut trailer. Rae and Hall have excellent chemistry, and it looks as though this could definitely be a breakout role for newcomer Martin. There is one joke towards the end of the trailer that’s rather offputting, but overall the film looks like a really fun—and gorgeous-looking—comedy anchored by a swell ensemble.

Check out the Little trailer below. The film also stars Justin Hartley and Rachel Dratch and opens in theaters on April 12th.