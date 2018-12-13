First ‘Little Women’ Image Reveals Greta Gerwig’s A-List Cast

0

As 2018 winds to a close, it becomes time to start talking about what we’re looking forward to seeing in 2019. One of the most highly anticipated films of next year is undoubtedly Little Women, not only because it marks the second directorial effort from writer/director Greta Gerwig after the masterful Lady Bird, but also the cast of this adaptation is stacked. And now we have our first look at the Little Women cast in costume, as star Emma Watson has taken to Twitter to share a candid behind-the-scenes image.

The film is, of course, an adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s iconic 1868 novel that charts the lives of four sisters from childhood to adulthood. In this new adaptation, Watson plays Meg March, Saoirse Ronan plays Jo March, Florence Pugh (Little Drummer Girl) plays Amy March, Eliza Scanlen (Sharp Objects) plays Beth March, and Timothee Chalamet plays Theodore Laurence. All of these performers are seen in this first-look photo along with Gerwig herself, who does not have a role in the film.

And they look positively adorable and chummy and I cannot wait to see this movie. In addition to the aforementioned performances, the ensemble also includes Meryl Streep, Laura Dern, Bob Odenkirk, and Chris Cooper. Oh, and it’s arriving in theaters on December 25, 2019. So yeah, expect this one to be a potentially huge box office and awards season draw next year.

For now, check out Watson’s candid Little Women cast image below.