Collider Kids: ‘Littlest Pet Shop: A World of Our Own’ Trailer Reveals the Hasbro Series

Here at Collider, we cover a lot of stuff, be it Star Wars, superheroes, or cinephile fare, and everything from movies and TV, to video games and web series. There’s something for everyone. But there’s so much stuff out there that sometimes our younger audience members get left out. So every once in a while, we’d like to shine a spotlight on some family-friendly content that parents and caregivers can confidently watch with the little ones.

In today’s Collider Kids segment, we’re happy to share the official trailer (and a bonus digital short) from Hasbro’s Discovery Family series, Littlest Pet Shop: A World of Our Own. The series welcomes viewers to Paw-Tucket, a pet-only world made by pets, for pets. If you’re a pet (and a really good one) you can gain access via a magical portal that opens in the human world and lets you pass through to the town center of Paw-Tucket. Come hang with Trip, Quincy, Jade, Roxie, Edie and Bev at the cozy corner of the Littlest Pet Shop and watch them get into all kinds of fun, throw parties, discover new friendships, and explore all that Paw-Tucket has to offer!

Don't miss new episodes on Discovery Family, every Saturday at 12pm/11c!

And here’s a bonus digital short!